Ex-official in Hebei hit over graft

Zhang He, former vice governor of north China’s Hebei Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, top anti-graft body said yesterday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that Zhang lost his ideals and convictions and was disloyal and dishonest to the Party.

An investigation found Zhang had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct by visiting private clubs and attending banquets, thus breaching the rules.

He was also found to have appointed officials against Party regulations, accepted gifts and money, and allowed relatives to seek personal gains by taking advantage of his position, the statement said.

He confessed his wrongdoings, returned all of his illicit gains and expressed remorse, so the top anti-graft body, in accordance with Party regulations and laws, showed leniency.