The story appears on
Page A7
July 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-official in Hebei hit over graft
Zhang He, former vice governor of north China’s Hebei Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, top anti-graft body said yesterday.
The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that Zhang lost his ideals and convictions and was disloyal and dishonest to the Party.
An investigation found Zhang had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct by visiting private clubs and attending banquets, thus breaching the rules.
He was also found to have appointed officials against Party regulations, accepted gifts and money, and allowed relatives to seek personal gains by taking advantage of his position, the statement said.
He confessed his wrongdoings, returned all of his illicit gains and expressed remorse, so the top anti-graft body, in accordance with Party regulations and laws, showed leniency.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.