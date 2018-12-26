Advanced Search

December 26, 2018

Explosion kills miners

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Five miners have been confirmed dead after being trapped following a coal mine accident on Monday in Shaanxi Province. The accident occurred about 9:50am at the Guantun coal mine of the Hualong Mining Co in the city of Yan’an, according to the government of Baota District. Search and rescue efforts were immediately initiated after the accident. A preliminary investigation by the rescuers showed the accident was caused by a gas explosion.

