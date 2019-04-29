Ex-provincial official expelled, facing prosecution

Home » Nation

Miao Ruilin, former vice governor of east China’s Jiangsu Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said they had conducted an investigation into Miao, who was also a former member of the leading Party members’ group of the government of Jiangsu Province.

Miao lost his ideals and convictions, and behaved with no sense of political discipline and rules.

Miao violated the conduct and discipline during the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, resulting in bad influence.

The investigation found Miao took advantage of his position to help other people in business and accepted huge amounts of money and gifts in exchange, and illegally owned shares in companies.

He was also accused of infringing national interests in housing allocation.

Other offenses included violating the Party’s eight-point frugality code, receiving gifts and money, illegal participation in banquets at public expenses, living an extravagant lifestyle and trading power for sex. The statement said Miao showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress and caused harmful influence.

His illicit gains should be confiscated, and his suspected crimes will be transferred to the procuratorate for investigation and prosecution.