The story appears on
Page A3
April 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-public security official arrested
MENG Hongwei, former vice minister of public security, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday.
Meng’s case was transferred to procurators for investigation and prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission was concluded, the statement said.
Meng, who was also the president of Interpol from 2016 to 2018, was expelled from the Communist Party of China and stripped of all his positions for “serious violation of the law and discipline” on March 27.
He was accused of abusing his position and power for personal gain, squandering state funds to finance his family’s extravagant lifestyle and disregarding the principles of being a Party member.
The public security ministry said in March that Meng’s “poisonous influence” had to be “thoroughly eliminated,” and that it was investigating other Party cadres involved in Meng’s case.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.