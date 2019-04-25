Ex-public security official arrested

Home » Nation

MENG Hongwei, former vice minister of public security, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday.

Meng’s case was transferred to procurators for investigation and prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission was concluded, the statement said.

Meng, who was also the president of Interpol from 2016 to 2018, was expelled from the Communist Party of China and stripped of all his positions for “serious violation of the law and discipline” on March 27.

He was accused of abusing his position and power for personal gain, squandering state funds to finance his family’s extravagant lifestyle and disregarding the principles of being a Party member.

The public security ministry said in March that Meng’s “poisonous influence” had to be “thoroughly eliminated,” and that it was investigating other Party cadres involved in Meng’s case.