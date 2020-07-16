The story appears on
July 16, 2020
Ex-top official jailed
Meng Wei, former vice chairman of the Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the National People’s Congress, was yesterday sentenced to 14 years in prison for taking bribes.
Meng, also former head of the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, was fined 2 million yuan (US$285,800), according to the trial verdict of the Intermediate People’s Court of Xuzhou in eastern Jiangsu Province. He was given a lenient punishment because he confessed to his crimes and showed remorse.
