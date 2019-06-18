Extra trains for summer peak season

Home » Nation

NEw passenger and cargo trains are being laid on to cope with the summer season. A batch of high-speed trains will be put into use and several stops will be adjusted to optimize the country’s passenger transport services.

In all about 260,000 passenger seats will be added daily.

The high-speed railway stops linking the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong will be increased to 58. From the Baiyangdian Station, passengers in the Xiongan New Area will be able to take the high-speed train directly to Hong Kong.

The travel time between some cities will also be shortened. It will take 1 hour and 42 minutes less for passengers to travel from Kunming to Guangzhou, and nearly 25 minutes less from Hami to Urumqi.

Freight capacity will be enhanced, with two additional domestic lines of the China-Europe freight train put into operation, reaching 70 in total.