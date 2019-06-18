The story appears on
Page A6
June 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Extra trains for summer peak season
NEw passenger and cargo trains are being laid on to cope with the summer season. A batch of high-speed trains will be put into use and several stops will be adjusted to optimize the country’s passenger transport services.
In all about 260,000 passenger seats will be added daily.
The high-speed railway stops linking the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong will be increased to 58. From the Baiyangdian Station, passengers in the Xiongan New Area will be able to take the high-speed train directly to Hong Kong.
The travel time between some cities will also be shortened. It will take 1 hour and 42 minutes less for passengers to travel from Kunming to Guangzhou, and nearly 25 minutes less from Hami to Urumqi.
Freight capacity will be enhanced, with two additional domestic lines of the China-Europe freight train put into operation, reaching 70 in total.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.