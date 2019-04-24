Ex-vice governor gets 20-year jail term

Home » Nation

Wang Xiaoguang, former vice governor of Guizhou Province, was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday on charges of bribery, embezzlement and insider trading.

Wang was also fined 173.5 million yuan (US$25.8 million), and his illegal gains will be turned in to the national treasury, according to the sentence by the First Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing Municipality.

Wang used his various positions between 1998 and 2017 in Guizhou to help others obtain government projects and personnel promotions, and in return illegally accepted money and goods worth more than 48.7 million yuan.

When he served as head of Wudang District of Guiyang City in Guizhou between 1999 and 2000, Wang fabricated projects from which he illegally gained land ownership and embezzled 4.8 million yuan in land transfer fees, the court said.

Wang was also found to have illegally bought and sold shares directly or through his relatives in the stock market when he gained insider information by taking advantage of his posts or from others, profiting more than 162.69 million yuan.

Wang was given a lenient punishment as he confessed, provided information about his crimes, showed repentance and voluntarily surrendered his illicit gains, the court said.