Ex-vice state security minister sentenced

MA Jian, former vice minister of state security, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday for taking bribes.

Ma was also punished for forced transactions and insider trading, announced the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian, Liaoning Province.

From 1999 to 2014, Ma was found to have taken advantage of his various positions including vice minister of state security to help the fugitive Guo Wengui and Beijing Zenith Holdings, a company which was actually controlled by Guo. He accepted money and valuables worth more than 109 million yuan (US$15.8 million) personally or through his relatives.

From 2008 to 2014, Ma conspired with Guo and threatened and forced others to transfer shares, give up pre-emption rights or withdraw from specific business activities, making Beijing Zenith the official holding company of China Minzu Securities.

Ma was also found to have instructed his relatives to buy and sell shares of the Founder Securities and earned 49.3 million yuan after he received inside information about a major asset reconstruction between Founder Securities and China Minzu Securities in 2013.

Ma’s political rights have been revoked for life, while all his personal assets have been confiscated.

Ma pleaded guilty in court and decided not to appeal.

The court said Ma was given a lenient sentence, given that he honestly and voluntarily confessed to his crimes, showed repentance, and was cooperative in returning all his illegal gains.