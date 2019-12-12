Facts and figures of China’s south-to-north water diversion project

Home » Nation

· The eastern and middle routes have so far diverted 29.4 billion cubic meters of water to arid areas in the north, benefitting more than 120 million people.

· The eastern and middle routes have boosted industrial and agricultural output for cities on the receiving end by almost 100 billion yuan per year.

· During the past five years, the middle route has diverted 25.5 billion cubic meters of water, benefitting more than 58.59 million people along the route.

· Around 70 percent of tap water in Beijing is pumped in through the middle route, which is also responsible for the lion’s share of water supply in more than 20 cities including Beijing and Tianjin, as well as cities in Hebei and Henan provinces.

· Quality of the water transferred through the middle route has stood above the second class on China’s five-tier quality scale for surface water, with first-class water quality sites accounting for 80 percent.

· The middle route has refilled more than 30 rivers and injected 1.39 billion cubic meters of water to sections of three rivers in north China from 2018 to 2019 to replenish underground water.