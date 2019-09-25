The story appears on
Page A6
September 25, 2019
Failing in frugality
A total of 6,876 Chinese officials were punished in August for violating frugality rules. The officials were involved in 4,814 cases, said the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in a statement. One was an official at the provincial level, 70 were at the prefecture level and 655 at the county level. Giving or accepting gifts was the most common misdemeanor, followed by awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses and the misuse of public vehicles.
