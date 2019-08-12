The story appears on
Page A6
August 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Family frankness
A SURVEY by the China Youth Daily found that 88.4 percent of respondents think parents and children should be more frank with each other about their mishaps and real feelings.
It is common for parents and their adult children to tell each other only their good news. “Parents and their children could be estranged if they conceal difficulties from each other,” said Chen Zhiyan, a professor with the Institute of Psychology of the China Academy of Sciences.
