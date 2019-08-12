Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 12, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Family frankness

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2019 | Print Edition

A SURVEY by the China Youth Daily found that 88.4 percent of respondents think parents and children should be more frank with each other about their mishaps and real feelings.

It is common for parents and their adult children to tell each other only their good news. “Parents and their children could be estranged if they conceal difficulties from each other,” said Chen Zhiyan, a professor with the Institute of Psychology of the China Academy of Sciences.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿