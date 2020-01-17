Famous TV personality dies at 78

Home » Nation

ZHAO Zhongxiang, a famous Chinese news anchor, television host and reporter, died at age 78 in Beijing yesterday.

He joined the China Central Television (CCTV) in 1960, becoming China’s first male television presenter.

Zhao was the first Chinese reporter to accompany Deng Xiaoping during his visit to the United States in 1979. He was invited to the White House during that trip.

Since 1984, Zhao hosted the Spring Festival Gala over 10 times, featuring a balanced and calm style. He also hosted some well-known shows like “Animal World,” “Human and Nature,” “Zhengda Variety Show.”