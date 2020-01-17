The story appears on
Page A3
January 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Famous TV personality dies at 78
ZHAO Zhongxiang, a famous Chinese news anchor, television host and reporter, died at age 78 in Beijing yesterday.
He joined the China Central Television (CCTV) in 1960, becoming China’s first male television presenter.
Zhao was the first Chinese reporter to accompany Deng Xiaoping during his visit to the United States in 1979. He was invited to the White House during that trip.
Since 1984, Zhao hosted the Spring Festival Gala over 10 times, featuring a balanced and calm style. He also hosted some well-known shows like “Animal World,” “Human and Nature,” “Zhengda Variety Show.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.