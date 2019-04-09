Farsighted action on false promises

Home » Nation

The Chinese government is further regulating and supervising the industry for myopia correction among young people.

Institutions and individuals engaged in myopia correction must operate in accordance with the law, according to a circular jointly issued by six government agencies including the National Health Commission and the Ministry of Education.

They are forbidden to use terms such as “recovery,” “cure” or other exaggerated expressions which would mislead parents.

It is also unlawful to cheat consumers or seek illegitimate interests by fraudulently using the name of traditional Chinese medicine or its theory.

The myopia correction sector has been plagued by false and exaggerated statements about the effectiveness of treatment.

“Myopia cannot be cured with current medical technology,” said ophthalmologist Li Songfeng with the Beijing Tongren Hospital. Children and adolescents can only prevent, control and alleviate myopia through proper use of their eyes as well as increasing time spent outdoors.

It is necessary to create a comprehensive protection system to tackle irregularities in the myopia correction sector, Li suggested.

If children spend 10 hours a week playing outdoors, the myopia rate can decrease markedly, according to Li.