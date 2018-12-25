Faster rail link to the Huangshan Mountains

Home » Nation

A NEW high-speed railway opens today, giving greater access to the Huangshan Mountains and many scenic spots in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 265-kilometer high-speed line connecting Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province and Huangshan in Anhui Province will reduce the travel time between Shanghai and Huangshan to two hours and 40 minutes from more than four hours.

The Z-shaped intercity line travels west through south Hangzhou, Fuyang, Tonglu, Jiande and Chun’an counties in west Zhejiang, and northwest to Sanyang Village, the counties of Jixi and Shexian as well as Huangshan City in Anhui Province.

Along the way, there are seven top level scenic spots, including the West Lake, Xixi Wetland, Qiandao Lake and the Huangshan Mountains.

There are two trips a day from Shanghai to Huangshan on the new line and more frequent trips will be opened after January 5.