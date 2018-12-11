Fatal Sichuan landslide

Home » Nation

Four people were killed after a landslide hit a county in southwest China’s Sichuan Province Sunday afternoon.

The landslide toppled a number of residential houses in Fenshui Town in Xuyong County in the city of Luzhou about 4pm, leaving 11 people buried and one missing. As of yesterday afternoon, the 11 had all been pulled from the debris — four of them dead. The cause of the landslide, after several days of drizzle, is being investigated.