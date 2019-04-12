Advanced Search

April 12, 2019

Fatal train derailment

Source: Xinhua | 07:11 UTC+8 April 12, 2019 | Print Edition

Four people are dead and two missing after a freight train carrying aluminum ore derailed in the city of Gongyi in central China’s Henan Province.

The train, owned by the logistics subsidiary of Aluminum Corporation of China, had 25 carriages, weighed 2,350 tons and each carriage has a capacity of 60 tons. It was running along a 22km railway built in the 1950s for transporting aluminum ore. All trains on the railway have been suspended. The local government has sent 200 rescuers, two cranes and six ambulances to the site. Rescue work is under way.

