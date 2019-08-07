Advanced Search

August 7, 2019

Fathers under pressure

August 7, 2019

About 94 percent of the working fathers in Taiwan are under physical and psychological pressure, with almost 30 percent saying the pressures are “unbearable,” according to a survey released by job website Yes123 ahead of Father’s Day which in Taiwan falls on August 8 each year. Fathers in Taiwan work 10 hours a day on average and up to 21.3 percent said they work over 12 hours a day, showed the survey, which covered 1,176 of the website’s fathers. The respondents said they have not seen any pay rise for an average of 3.6 years.

