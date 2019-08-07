Fathers under pressure

Home » Nation

About 94 percent of the working fathers in Taiwan are under physical and psychological pressure, with almost 30 percent saying the pressures are “unbearable,” according to a survey released by job website Yes123 ahead of Father’s Day which in Taiwan falls on August 8 each year. Fathers in Taiwan work 10 hours a day on average and up to 21.3 percent said they work over 12 hours a day, showed the survey, which covered 1,176 of the website’s fathers. The respondents said they have not seen any pay rise for an average of 3.6 years.