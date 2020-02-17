Fear of locusts in China low

Home » Nation

Locusts wreaking havoc in China is very unlikely due to the topography and climate of the country’s border areas, in addition to desert-locust migration habits, officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

Influenced by factors such as abundant rainfall and an extended monsoon season, some countries in East Africa, West Asia and South Asia are experiencing seldom-seen locust plagues.

The migration of desert locusts requires a temperature of about 40 degrees Celsius and relative humidity of 60 to 70 percent, according to ministry officials.

Considering the barriers of the Himalayas and Kunlun Mountains, it is difficult for locusts to enter China.

Experts believe there may be desert locusts in parts of China bordering Nepal and Myanmar, but the likelihood of major damage is remote.

Desert locusts are highly destructive in African and Asian tropical-desert regions. They have huge appetites and can form enormous swarms.

More than 10 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan, who are already severely food insecure, are in the direct path of desert-locust infestations, according to a report from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

“With the new cropping season coinciding with new hopper bands, the locust outbreak could potentially destroy livelihoods and increase food insecurity in Eastern Africa, which is still recovering from a severe drought and floods,” states the report.

It also noted more than 3 million severely food insecure people in Uganda and South Sudan are under threat due to ongoing desert-locust breeding.