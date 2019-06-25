Advanced Search

June 25, 2019

Fee cuts for travelers

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 25, 2019 | Print Edition

The exit-entry departments of China’s public security authorities will implement fee cuts for regular passport and mainland travel passes for Hong Kong and Macau, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Starting from July 1, the fee for a personal regular passport will be lowered by 40 yuan (US$6) from 160 yuan to 120 yuan, and the fee for a travel pass to Hong Kong and Macau will be cut from the current 80 yuan to 60 yuan. The move is expected to benefit 65 million people each year. The NIA said the fee cut is among the authority’s reform efforts to delegate power, improve regulations, upgrade services and better serve the people.

