The story appears on
Page A6
June 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fee cuts for travelers
The exit-entry departments of China’s public security authorities will implement fee cuts for regular passport and mainland travel passes for Hong Kong and Macau, according to the National Immigration Administration.
Starting from July 1, the fee for a personal regular passport will be lowered by 40 yuan (US$6) from 160 yuan to 120 yuan, and the fee for a travel pass to Hong Kong and Macau will be cut from the current 80 yuan to 60 yuan. The move is expected to benefit 65 million people each year. The NIA said the fee cut is among the authority’s reform efforts to delegate power, improve regulations, upgrade services and better serve the people.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.