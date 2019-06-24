Female tastes in movies more diverse

Home » Nation

Women accounted for 51.8 percent of moviegoers in China last year, showing their growing influence on the country’s box office, a report on the country’s film industry showed.

More than half of viewers of the top 10 movies in terms of the box office in China in 2018 were women.

The proportion of female moviegoers of domestic fantasy “Monster Hunt 2” and “The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes” each surpassed 60 percent, according to Liu Jia, one of the writers of the report.

The report noted that Chinese female viewers’ preference was not confined to romantic movies. Female favorites at the box office were comedies, action, sci-fi and adventure films.

Foreign and domestic blockbusters such as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Operation Red Sea” all attracted more female moviegoers than their male counterparts.

The report was released by organizations including China Film Association at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival last week.