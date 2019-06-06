The story appears on
June 6, 2019
Festival travel rush
The upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday is expected to see an average of 2.05 million inbound and outbound trips by Chinese and foreign tourists per day, up 7.6 percent year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.
This year’s holiday, from tomorrow to Sunday, will witness a major increase in passenger volume at major airports not only in Shanghai but also in Beijing and Guangzhou. The administration anticipates that the average daily tourist flow at Pudong International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport will reach 109,000, 80,000 and 52,000, respectively.
