May 30, 2019

Fewer tourists to US

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Tourists from China to the United States dropped for the first time in 15 years, despite the total outbound trips of Chinese tourists rising significantly. Data released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office showed that the number of Chinese tourists traveling to the US fell 5.7 percent to 2.9 million last year. Data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China showed that a total of 149.72 million outbound trips were made by Chinese tourists in 2018, up 14.7 percent from 2017.

