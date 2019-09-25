The story appears on
Page A6
September 25, 2019
Fighting HPV
China will accelerate the examination and approval of domestic human papilloma virus vaccines and increase public access to the vaccines to protect people against cervical cancer. Efforts will be made to promote HPV vaccination among target populations and open more channels for people from poverty-stricken areas to be immunized, according to a plan for cancer prevention jointly issued by 10 government departments. HPV is believed to be the main cause of cervical and vaginal cancers but can affect both men and women. Experts advise vaccination.
