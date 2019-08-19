Home » Nation

The central government has offered financial support of 920 million yuan (US$131 million) to local governments to help counter typhoon, flood control and drought relief.

An emergency relief fund of 600 million yuan has been offered to 11 provincial regions including Henan, Sichuan and Gansu to help them control flood and deal with drought, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management. Another fund worth 320 million yuan was used to support Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces in flood control and typhoon relief.