Finding a use for fish byproduct

Fish byproducts have often been regarded as offal or waste, but researchers in east China’s Shandong Province have uncovered a way of making money from them.

The Qilu University of Technology has signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic (Yantai) Food Co Ltd to turn the company’s annual output of around 6,000 tons of fish byproducts into more than 10 commodities.

A research team, led by professor Zhao Xiangzhong, has successfully extracted collagen peptide, which benefits the skin and joint health, from the byproducts of tuna processing.

The team has also turned tuna bones and skin into other products ranging from fish oil and sauces to biscuits.

Currently, the byproducts are priced at no more than 2,000 yuan (US$292) per ton.

This could grow from six-fold to 10-fold if they can become sources of collagen peptide, according to Zhao.