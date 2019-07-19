Firefighters to the rescue as river waters swell amid rains

Home » Nation

Firefighters across the country had rescued 14,165 people and evacuated 44,630 people stranded in floods by 3pm on Wednesday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

The country has dispatched a total of 28,190 firefighters and 5,822 units of firefighting trucks and boats in 2,725 rescue missions for disasters, including floods, landslides and typhoons, it added.

To better cope with potential disasters, the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the ministry launched joint drills to examine rescue teams’ capability on emergency response and cross-region rescues.

More than 7,000 firefighters, 670 boats and over 200,000 pieces of equipment have been spot-checked to ensure safety.

Yesterday, the National Meteorological Center continued to issue a blue alert for typhoon Danas in China’s southeast.

Meanwhile, water levels in many rivers in east and west China have been rising amid continuous downpours.

In southwest Sichuan Province, heavy rainfall in the north since Tuesday has caused flash floods and geological disasters in a variety of localities.

The water in the local Qujiang River, a tributary of the major Jialing River, has been rising, causing flooding in many townships. Some buildings have been inundated.

In east Anhui Province, water in the Yangtze, China’s longest river, has been rising, with water exceeding warning levels at several hydrological stations.

China has seen a record number of rivers being flooded since this year’s high-water season began, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Hundreds of rivers across the country have reported water exceeding alarm levels, over 80 percent more than the average annual number of such rivers registered since 1998 when severe floods hit China.

The water level of Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, in east Jiangxi Province, continues to rise, having recently exceeded the warning level, local authorities said yesterday.

At 8am yesterday, water at the Xingzi hydrological station at the lake recorded 20.65 meters, measuring 1.65 meters above the warning level.

At the same time, the Hukou hydrological station saw the water level reach 20.44 meters which is 0.94 meters above the warning level, according to the provincial water resources department.

As of Tuesday, 1,298km-long levees along Poyang Lake and the Yangtze River saw the water exceed warning levels. Jiangxi has deployed more than 39,000 personnel to patrol along the dykes and arranged 190 sets of mechanical equipment for fighting floods.