Fishing boat tragedy

A total of 11 people were rescued and seven are missing after a fishing boat sank in the sea off east China’s Zhejiang Province, local authorities said yesterday. According to the province’s agriculture and rural affairs department, a fishing boat sank about 180 nautical miles east of the city of Zhoushan around 8pm on Saturday. So far, 11 people have been rescued but seven still remain missing. A total of 26 vessels have been mobilized to the site for rescue. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.