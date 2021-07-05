Flooding hits Jiangxi

Home » Nation

SEVERE floods in east China’s Jiangxi Province that started last Monday had affected nearly 1.08 million people in 55 county-level areas of 4pm on Friday, according to the provincial flood-relief headquarters.

Floods hit 70,300 hectares of crops and left 156 houses collapsed and 219 damaged, resulting in direct economic losses of 1.04 billion yuan (US$160.68 million), said the headquarters.

The province has relocated 63,000 people for their safety.