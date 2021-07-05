The story appears on
Page A7
July 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Flooding hits Jiangxi
SEVERE floods in east China’s Jiangxi Province that started last Monday had affected nearly 1.08 million people in 55 county-level areas of 4pm on Friday, according to the provincial flood-relief headquarters.
Floods hit 70,300 hectares of crops and left 156 houses collapsed and 219 damaged, resulting in direct economic losses of 1.04 billion yuan (US$160.68 million), said the headquarters.
The province has relocated 63,000 people for their safety.
