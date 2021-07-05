Advanced Search

July 5, 2021

Flooding hits Jiangxi

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 5, 2021 | Print Edition

SEVERE floods in east China’s Jiangxi Province that started last Monday had affected nearly 1.08 million people in 55 county-level areas of 4pm on Friday, according to the provincial flood-relief headquarters.

Floods hit 70,300 hectares of crops and left 156 houses collapsed and 219 damaged, resulting in direct economic losses of 1.04 billion yuan (US$160.68 million), said the headquarters.

The province has relocated 63,000 people for their safety.

Nation
