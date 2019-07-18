The story appears on
July 18, 2019
Floods devastate south
The lives of more than 810,000 residents in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by heavy rainfall that began on Friday, the local emergency management department said.
The department said a total of 816,523 people were affected, including two deaths as of 5pm yesterday. As the rain ended last night, nearly 65,000 hectares of crops had been destroyed, and homes of nearly 2,000 households collapsed or damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of 1.4 billion yuan (US$208 million).
