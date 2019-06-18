Flushed with success

Home » Nation

SOME 30,000 toilets for tourists have been installed, renovated or expanded over the past one and a half years, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced. This accounts for 47 percent of the target set in a three-year plan issued by the government. To boost domestic tourism, China aims to install or upgrade a total of 64,000 toilets for tourists from 2018 to 2020. Since a policy was launched in 2015 to increase the number and sanitation of toilets at tourist sites, China has seen much improvement in terms of quantity and quality as well as a much higher level of management.