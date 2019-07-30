Footprint of a giant

Home » Nation

Paleontologists from China and the US have found a Tyrannosauripus, a giant dinosaur footprint fossil in east China’s Jiangxi Province, marking the first discovery of Tyrannosauripus in China.

The fossil was unveiled yesterday to the public in the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in the coastal city of Nan’an, Fujian Province. The footprint was found in Jiangxi’s Ganzhou during road construction.