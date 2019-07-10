Foreign patent applications grow

Home » Nation

China investigated 6,529 patent-infringement cases in the first half of 2019, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration.

A total of 238,000 invention patents were authorized in China in the first half of 2019, up 9.9 percent year on year.

Huawei Technologies had 2,314 invention patents authorized, ranking first on the Chinese mainland. SINOPEC ranked second with 1,595 authorized invention patents, and the smartphone maker Oppo ranked third with 1,312.

By the end of June, China had 12.5 invention patents per 10,000 people, fulfilling the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) ahead of schedule, said Hu Wenhui, spokesperson for the NIPA.

In the first half of the year, the number of foreign patent applications for invention in China reached 78,000, up 8.6 percent year on year, with Japan, the United States and Germany ranking the top three. The number of foreign trademark applications in China reached 127,000, an increase of 15.4 percent year on year, Hu said.

The continued strong growth of foreign intellectual property applications in China shows the firm confidence of global innovation players in China’s intellectual property protection and business environment, said Ge Shu, an official with the NIPA.

Hu added: “We have always upheld equal protection of intellectual property rights of domestic and foreign enterprises.

“We hope the US will also treat Chinese companies equally and fairly and earnestly protect the legitimate rights of patent holders in the US.”

Zhang Zhicheng, director of the IPR Protection and Coordination Department under the NIPA, said that the NIPA launched a special law-enforcement campaign along with ministries and government agencies, clamping down on violations pertaining to counterfeits, trademarks, patents and onlineshopping, as well as imports and exports.

In the second half of this year, Zhang said the NIPA would facilitate the release of policy documents on IPR protection, provide more guidance on administrative enforcement against patented trademark infringement, step up law-enforcement efforts on patent infringement and create a better innovation and business environment.