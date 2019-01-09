Foreigner visits rise

Home » Nation

The number of trips made by foreigners to and out of China has crossed the 90 million mark for the first time, reaching 95.32 million in 2018, up 11.6 percent from 2017, figures from the National Immigration Administration show. The top 10 countries in terms of the number of trips made by their nationals to China in 2018 were Myanmar, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States, Russia, Mongolia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. A total of 101,000 foreigners visited China under the 72-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit policies, up 23.9 percent from the previous year.