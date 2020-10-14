Foreigners help teach of Nanjing Massacre

Home » Nation

The memorial hall of Nanjing Massacre victims in east China’s Jiangsu Province has recruited 73 foreign volunteers to help detail the atrocities of the Japanese War of Aggression.

From 17 countries, including the United States, the Republic of Korea and Iran, they will serve as teachers and translators and contribute to international exchange activities, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in 1937.

“This place serves as a reminder for the future, a lesson that must never be forgotten, no matter how painful or sad it is to remember,” said Jonathan Gragert, a volunteer from the United States who teaches at Hohai University in Nanjing.

“It is the responsibility of every man, woman and child to remember the horror that happened here so that such an event can never happen again.”

The memorial hall started recruiting international volunteers in 2008. Curator Zhang Jianjun said the volunteers are expected to become seeds to cultivate the idea of peace in the hearts of people from around the world.