The story appears on
Page A8
March 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Forest blaze extinguished
The forest fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in southwest China’s Yunnan Province has been put out, local authorities said. The fire started at 2:30pm in the forest in Longpan Village, Yulong Naxi Autonomous County. More than 1,200 people and five helicopters were mobilized to put out the fire. The county is home to the famed Yulong (Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain. The areas gutted by the fire cover about 7.3 hectares. No casualties were reported. The scarcely populated mountainous area is prone to forest fires in the dry spring season. The cause is being investigated.
