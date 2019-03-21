The story appears on
Page A6
March 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Forget the apple for the teacher, eat with them
China has introduced a new regulation, requiring school officials from kindergartens to high schools to accompany students at each school meal as a way of ensuring food safety.
The mechanism will be established in a bid to spot problems and safety hazards and address them in a timely manner, according to the regulation jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Health Commission.
Under the new regulation, parents will also be invited as supervisors to offer suggestions on food safety and nutrition improvement, to which schools must give timely replies.
The regulation requires schools to make public the food sources, suppliers and other information via public platforms.
Schools were also encouraged to release student menus and the corresponding nutritional information on a weekly basis.
The regulation said schools should foster healthy eating habits and intensify monitoring, assessment and intervention on malnutrition and obesity problems.
In general, food stores are not allowed in kindergartens, primary schools and high schools, said the document, adding licensed stores should not sell food high in salt, sugar or fat.
The regulation will come into effect on April 1.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.