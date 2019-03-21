Forget the apple for the teacher, eat with them

Home » Nation

China has introduced a new regulation, requiring school officials from kindergartens to high schools to accompany students at each school meal as a way of ensuring food safety.

The mechanism will be established in a bid to spot problems and safety hazards and address them in a timely manner, according to the regulation jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Health Commission.

Under the new regulation, parents will also be invited as supervisors to offer suggestions on food safety and nutrition improvement, to which schools must give timely replies.

The regulation requires schools to make public the food sources, suppliers and other information via public platforms.

Schools were also encouraged to release student menus and the corresponding nutritional information on a weekly basis.

The regulation said schools should foster healthy eating habits and intensify monitoring, assessment and intervention on malnutrition and obesity problems.

In general, food stores are not allowed in kindergartens, primary schools and high schools, said the document, adding licensed stores should not sell food high in salt, sugar or fat.

The regulation will come into effect on April 1.