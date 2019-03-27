The story appears on
Page A2
March 27, 2019
Former senior official jailed for bribery
LU Wei, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was handed a 14-year jail term plus a fine of 3 million yuan (US$447,000) for taking bribes, the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court ruled yesterday.
The money and property that he had received in the form of bribes, as well as any interest arising from them, would be sought and recovered before being turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict.
Lu stated his acceptance of the judgment in court and said he would not appeal.
Lu was found to have taken advantage of his positions at various government organizations, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and Xinhua news agency, to help certain organizations and personnel with Internet management, running enterprises, personal promotions and job transfers between 2002 and 2017, according to the court. He had directly or through others accepted or solicited money and property worth 32 million yuan from the above-mentioned organizations and personnel, the court said.
He worked his way up the ranks of the Xinhua news agency from a reporting job in Guilin in the early 1990s to become the agency’s vice president from 2004 to 2011. He was vice mayor of Beijing from 2011 to 2013.
