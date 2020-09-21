Forum told trade across Strait defies obstacles

Home » Nation

THE opening of the Straits Forum and the large number of participants from Taiwan have fully demonstrated that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have a sincere and strong desire for communication, and no force can stop it, China’s top political advisor Wang Yang said via video link yesterday at the forum held in the port city of Xiamen in Fujian Province.

Wang congratulated the forum for organizing it despite the coronavirus and some obstruction from Taiwan.

In his speech, Wang stressed that exchanges benefit both Taiwan and the mainland, whereas isolation harms both sides.

Trade across the Straits has maintained double-digit growth since the start of the year despite the global economic hardship, which demonstrates that the mainland has always been the strongest backing for Taiwan, he said.

People from all walks of life across the Taiwan Strait, including nearly 2,000 Taiwan compatriots, attended the 12th Straits Forum, which started on Saturday.

Launched in 2009, the Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges.

This year’s forum features 46 exchange activities on various topics, including the economy, culture and youth, as well as other relevant subjects such as COVID-19 prevention and control, public health, and resumption of work and production.

A total of 34 activities will be held both online and offline to enable the participation of more people on both sides of the Strait.

Wang said some forces from Taiwan are trying to impede communication and cooperation across the Strait, which will bring nothing but harm to Taiwan.

“Taiwan independence,” a path to nowhere, will only bring unbearable risks to Taiwan, said Wang. “We will not tolerate any damage to China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

The mainland promotes the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and will further improve the institutional arrangements, policies and measures to benefit Taiwan compatriots, said Wang.

He hoped that people from both sides of the Strait can jointly shoulder the historical responsibilities of national reunification and advance the great cause of national rejuvenation.