July 31, 2019
Fraud gang busted
Police in southwest China’s Sichuan Province busted an online fraud ring and detained 128 suspects involved in over 5,000 cases. The amount of money involved in totaled 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million). In March, a victim reported to the police in Pengzhou City that he had been cheated out about 870,000 yuan by online investment fraud in five months. By tampering with the data of the online platforms they built, the suspects tricked victims to double down on their amount of investment and appropriated their money with the excuse of failed investment, according to the local police.
