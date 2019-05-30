The story appears on
Page A6
May 30, 2019
Fraud suspects held
Police in the city of Huaian, east China’s Jiangsu Province, have detained 31 suspects over a suspected telecom and online fraud, which netted more than 900,000 yuan (US$130,288).
Last July, a victim surnamed Liu reported to police that he had been cheated out of more than 1,000 yuan. He had started an online romance with a girl and invested money in a platform she suggested. But when he asked for a return on the investment, she broke off communication. After a thorough investigation, the police made arrests in Shenzhen and Beijing as well as in Henan and Hubei provinces, detaining a total of 31 suspects.
