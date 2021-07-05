Advanced Search

July 5, 2021

Fresh blue alert for rainstorms

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 5, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S National Meteorological Center yesterday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From 8am yesterday to 8am today, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of the provincial-level regions including Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Tibet and Chongqing.

Some areas of Jiangsu and Anhui will experience up to 150 millimeters of rain. Some regions will also see thunderstorms, strong winds and hail.

The center warned local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

Blue is the mildest of China’s four alert levels.

Nation
