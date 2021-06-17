From humble origins to leader in space

Home » Nation

NIE Haisheng is set to create a record for the longest stay in space by a Chinese astronaut as he is slated to take part in his third space mission.

The commander of a three-man crew of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, Nie, together with two teammates, will stay in orbit for three months, the longest in the country’s manned space program.

“We are honored to take the lead in a series of manned missions for the space station construction,” Nie told media yesterday ahead of the launch. “We will make the core module a ‘space home.’”

Nie, who has a doctoral degree, is one of China’s most experienced astronauts. He has logged more than 19 days (470 hours) in space during his previous two missions.

Born in 1964 in central China’s Hubei Province, Nie comes from a humble financial background. He lived in a village with his six elder sisters and a younger brother doing farm work and studying until he turned 18.

After graduating from high school, he was enrolled as a fighter pilot trainee by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in 1984.

Nearly 15 years later, Nie joined the country’s first team of astronauts, receiving training much tougher than that for a fighter pilot. He stood out and was selected as one of the final three candidates for China’s first manned space mission in 2003, which sent astronaut Yang Liwei into space.

On October 12, 2005, his efforts were put to the test as Shenzhou-6 spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

He celebrated his 41st birthday during the space mission. His wife and daughter were brought to the Beijing Aerospace Control Center to send him birthday wishes.

State television showed his 11-year-old daughter singing “Happy Birthday,” which moved Nie to tears. The astronaut said his success would not have been possible without the support of his family.

Nie was slightly overweight when he started training as an astronaut. His wife and daughter worked out with him and took care of the diet. His daughter often complained: “No good meal when dad stays at home.”

The 56-year-old space traveler still has the drive and enthusiasm of an astronaut half his age. “The oldest astronaut in the world to ever travel in space is 77 years old, so I am still young,” Nie said with a grin. “As long as my health permits, I am looking forward to undertaking more space missions.”