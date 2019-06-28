From marginal farmland to wetlands teaming with birds

Home » Nation

When summer arrives, the Fujin National Wetland Park in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province becomes a paradise for wild birds.

However, it was a completely different scene years ago. The wetland park used to be a huge tract of low-lying farmland.

The original ecological system of the wetland has been restored since policies were implemented to turn the marginal farmland into forests, grassland and wetlands.

Tough measures to crack down on the illegal hunting of wildlife and campaigns to protect wildlife have also been carried out over the past few years.

“Illegal fishing and bird hunting have disappeared,” said Lu Gang, a resident of Dangnai Village, located on the edge of the reserve.

“Villagers’ environmental awareness has been improved.”

The 64-year-old said villagers now help or report bird injuries to relevant departments when they found injured birds.

In the past, some villagers made their living from fishing and a few caught and ate birds.

“The ecosystem has been significantly improved,” said Lu, who has seen flocks of rare birds flying to the wetland every summer.

Xu Aiguo, an official with the local environment department, added: “Pragmatic measures have brought significant changes to wetland ecology, with water quality improving, wetland areas expanding and an influx of migratory birds.”

Zhalong National Nature Reserve, some 700km away from the Fujin wetland, covers a total of 210,000 hectares.

It is the main breeding ground for red-crowned cranes and white-naped cranes in China, as well as a stopover for many other migratory birds.

To restore the ecosystem of Zhalong nature reserve, residents who used to live in the area started to move out in 2017.

Guan Tiecheng’s family was relocated from the core area of the nature reserve to a new village in November 2017.

“The relocation policy is supported by villagers, as it not only protects the environment but also increases villagers’ incomes,” said Guan.