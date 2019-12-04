Frugality campaign nets over 63,000 violators in 10 months

Home » Nation

CHINA has been keeping high pressure on violations of the Party’s eight-point frugality code on improving official conduct, and curbing practices of “formalities for formalities’ sake.”

In the first 10 months of this year, more than 63,800 people were punished for having violated the code, including two ministerial-level officials and 594 bureau-level officials, according to the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

In October alone, a total of 4,601 cases of violations were investigated, and 6,358 violators were punished.

Punishments on violators of the code have been published by the country’s top anti-graft body regularly since the eight-point frugality code was introduced seven years ago on December 4, 2012.

On November 24, the commissions reported that 4,217 people have been punished in graft cases related to local specialties, such as high-end alcohol and cigarettes and rare resources in a special crackdown. A total of 749 were transferred to judicial organs.

This year, the commissions have also joined hands with multiple ministries and administrations to tackle problems that have overlooked or encroached on people’s interests.

In a campaign launched on food safety, a total of 4,977 illegal cases in the dietary supplement industry were investigated and dealt with. Some 417,000 primary and middle schools and kindergartens, have their school heads dining together with the students.