January 18, 2019

Frugality punishment

January 18, 2019

A TOTAL of 92,215 people were punished in 2018 for violating the Party’s eight-point frugality code on improving Party and government conduct, according to the top anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China.

They were involved in 65,055 cases, said the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission. The cases involved various violations including unauthorized issuing of subsidies or welfare, sending or accepting gifts or money, unauthorized purchases and use of official cars, and using public funds for banquets.

