Fuel supply concern

Home » Nation

CHINA and Russia have blocked an American initiative that aimed to halt fuel deliveries to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which Washington accuses of exceeding its annual ceiling for 2019.

The two countries said more time was needed to study the US request.

A week ago, the United States, in a report, accused DPRK of breaching the United Nations-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out dozens of ship-to-ship transfers.

The cap on fuel imports is among a series of tough sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council in response to DPRK’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

The issue “should be decided ... on the basis of solid and credible facts and through abundant discussion and study,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang yesterday.

The relevant parties should “do more things that are conducive to easing the situation ... and push forward the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue,” he added.