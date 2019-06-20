The story appears on
Page A2
June 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fuel supply concern
CHINA and Russia have blocked an American initiative that aimed to halt fuel deliveries to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which Washington accuses of exceeding its annual ceiling for 2019.
The two countries said more time was needed to study the US request.
A week ago, the United States, in a report, accused DPRK of breaching the United Nations-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out dozens of ship-to-ship transfers.
The cap on fuel imports is among a series of tough sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council in response to DPRK’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests.
The issue “should be decided ... on the basis of solid and credible facts and through abundant discussion and study,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang yesterday.
The relevant parties should “do more things that are conducive to easing the situation ... and push forward the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue,” he added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.