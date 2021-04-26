Full Internet coverage in primary & middle schools

Home » Nation

China has achieved full Internet coverage in primary and middle schools across the country, according to a report yesterday.

The report on the development of digital China was released by Sheng Ronghua, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, at the fourth Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital of southeastern Fujian Province.

In 2016, the Internet coverage in these schools was about 79.4 percent. Moreover, the report said that 98.35 percent of the schools have been equipped with multimedia classrooms.

Online education and e-commerce have helped the country in its fight against poverty, Sheng noted, adding that the value of retail sales in rural areas has grown almost tenfold from 180 billion yuan (US$27.7 billion) in 2014 to 1.8 trillion yuan in 2020.