Fur snowboard trek
A TEAM of nine herdsmen in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have begun a ski journey of 300 kilometers using traditional fur snowboards. The fur snowboards, which are made of pine wood and horsehide, have a history of more than 10,000 years. The herdsmen, who are from the prefecture of Altay, will travel about 300 kilometers in mountainous regions over 10 days. The journey aims to promote heritage and the development of winter sports in the region, said Ma Liqin, leader of the team.
