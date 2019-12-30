The story appears on
Page A3
December 30, 2019
Fury over doctor’s killing
A CHINESE health official has vowed “zero tolerance” for violence against medical staff as the country works to prevent such behavior through legislation.
Zhao Ning, an official with the National Health Commission, made the remarks in response to the death of a doctor in Beijing, who died after being attacked by the son of a patient. “We are deeply grieved and enraged by this incident, particularly as the relevant law was being deliberated,” Zhao said.
The National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, voted on Saturday to adopt the law on promoting basic medical and health care.
The newly adopted law clarifies the legal responsibilities and penalties for violent acts against medical personnel, and stipulates that medical and health institutions are public places.
Besides hospitals, governments at all levels, relevant departments and the whole society should work together to maintain order in public places, Zhao said.
The law will take effect from June 1, 2020.
Beijing prosecutors approved on Friday the arrest of a male suspect over the attempted murder of a doctor.
