December 28, 2020

Fuzhou-Pingtan rail link makes travel easier

December 28, 2020

The Fuzhou-Pingtan railway in southeast China’s Fujian Province opened to traffic on Saturday after seven years of construction, making it more convenient for Taiwan compatriots to travel to the mainland.

The 88-kilometer railway, designed to support high-speed trains traveling at a speed of up to 200km per hour, connects the Fuzhou with the island county of Pingtan, where the Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone was set up in 2009 to facilitate cross-Strait exchange and cooperation.

The Fuzhou-Pingtan railway will link Pingtan with major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen through the transportation hub in Fuzhou, said Li Fei, an official with the China Railway Nanchang Group Co. It will facilitate personnel exchanges across the Strait and promote the development and opening-up of Pingtan, said Yang Ping-hao, a Taiwan entrepreneur in Pingtan. Taiwan compatriots can travel conveniently to many parts of the mainland after arriving in Pingtan by sea, he said.

